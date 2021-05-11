Letter to the editor: Woytowich is brilliant for board

Editor:

I’m writing to you about Connie Woytowich, a brilliant woman and strong candidate for Saratoga’s board of education. Connie is a mother of four and a New York master teacher with over 20 years of experience. As a mother and a professional, I stand in awe of Connie’s dedication to our community.

When my eldest began kindergarten, Connie was the PTA president. Her thoughtful leadership ensured that our first experiences in Saratoga schools were amazing.

Our school’s fun and educational STEM Expo, which Connie not only built from the ground up, but has improved on and added to each year, has remained a family favorite. Connie was also the past director of Camp Invention, which our children absolutely loved. As parents, we were thrilled to have our children inspired and challenged in a fun and exciting way.

As a neighbor, Connie will always be known for her friendliness, willingness to help and ability to bring people together. Each Labor Day, she organized a back-to-school breakfast for the families on and around her street to help get everyone in back-to-school mode.

Connie knows that “it takes a village.” Her commitment to kids, families and community is needed now more than ever.

Christina Cicardi, Saratoga Springs

