Letter to the editor: World will turn after Trump is gone

Editor:

In a letter to the editor this morning, Dec. 12, the writer wrote that once Trump is gone, late night comedy shows will probably lose their ratings, me and a couple of other people's commentaries will probably just melt away, and The Post-Star will have to start looking for more cartoons to publish next to the letters.

My, how small your world must be to think that because Trump will no longer be president that the world is apparently going to stop revolving! Trump did not give rise to late night comics. Unlike him, they work hard to deliver every night.

There were topics before Trump, and there will continue to be topics after he is gone. The same with us letter-writers, and the Post-Star. If you want to shrivel up and fade away, that's your business. The rest of us will do just fine, and the world will continue to revolve long after Trump is gone, and be even better! The best “breath of fresh air” we've had in four years!

June Woodard, Queensbury

