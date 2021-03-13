 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: World wants to know what T. Selleck thinks

Letter to the editor: World wants to know what T. Selleck thinks

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Your article this morning about a New York state senator sponsoring “a bill that would bar any police force in New York from lying to someone being interrogated” was interesting. You quoted “experts,” including a police union representative, for and against. However, I must withhold judgment until I get the most important opinions. What does Tom Selleck think of this? And, has this bill been debated at the Regan Sunday dinner table?

Similarly, the calls from Congresswoman Stefanik and our local state legislators for Andrew Cuomo's resignation lack the imprimatur of higher authority. I will need to withhold judgment until I know what our most distinguished statesman, a real profile in courage and arbiter of morality, thinks. This man stood up against dishonesty and self-dealing in government and led the Republican Party in this for four difficult years. So what does Mike Pence think?

Just a position.

Gerhard Endal, Moreau

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News