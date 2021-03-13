Letter to the editor: World wants to know what T. Selleck thinks

Editor:
Your article this morning about a New York state senator sponsoring “a bill that would bar any police force in New York from lying to someone being interrogated” was interesting. You quoted “experts,” including a police union representative, for and against. However, I must withhold judgment until I get the most important opinions. What does Tom Selleck think of this? And, has this bill been debated at the Regan Sunday dinner table?
Similarly, the calls from Congresswoman Stefanik and our local state legislators for Andrew Cuomo's resignation lack the imprimatur of higher authority. I will need to withhold judgment until I know what our most distinguished statesman, a real profile in courage and arbiter of morality, thinks. This man stood up against dishonesty and self-dealing in government and led the Republican Party in this for four difficult years. So what does Mike Pence think?
Gerhard Endal, Moreau