The world is increasingly designed to depress us. Happiness isn't very good for the economy. If we were happy with what we have, why would we need more? How do you sell more anti-aging moisturizer? You make someone worry about aging. How do you get people vote for a political party? You make them worry about immigration. How do you get someone to hate? You make them believe different is wrong. How do you get them to have plastic surgery? By hightailing their physical flaws.

How do you get them to watch more TV? By making them worry about missing out. How do you get them to buy a smart phone? By making them feel like they are being left behind. How do you make people fill their clothes closet? By making them feel more is always better. How do you contribute to the climate crisis? By manufacturing a plastic bottle, putting water in a bottle, shipping the water bottle, putting the water bottle in a cooler, selling the water bottle, maybe recycling the water bottle (or finding the empty water bottle on the side of the road ).

To be calm becomes a kind of revolutionary act. To be happy with your own non-upgraded existence. To be comfortable with our messy human selves, would not be good for business.

Steve Myhrberg,

Queensbury