 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: World is mixed up but there's light ahead

Letter to the editor: World is mixed up but there's light ahead

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

We are living in a mixed-up complex world today. Everyone is under pressure to do the right thing.

It’s past time to take a real look where we are going and put a stop to all the bad stuff we are faced with. I say it again — we need smart, good people that love our country who are willing to step in and help us get out of the mess we are in. The time is now — let’s be kind, considerate, understanding and get back to a peace-loving, calm and sound economy.

Last but not least, follow what the doctors say to help get rid of COVID-19. There is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News