Letter to the editor: World is mixed up but there's light ahead

Editor:
We are living in a mixed-up complex world today. Everyone is under pressure to do the right thing.
It’s past time to take a real look where we are going and put a stop to all the bad stuff we are faced with. I say it again — we need smart, good people that love our country who are willing to step in and help us get out of the mess we are in. The time is now — let’s be kind, considerate, understanding and get back to a peace-loving, calm and sound economy.
Last but not least, follow what the doctors say to help get rid of COVID-19. There is some light at the end of the tunnel.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga