This letter is responding to the Post Star E-edition op-ed (Labor Law: Gender stereotypes still prevalent in workplaces) by Attorney Karen Michael.

Her first sentence: "Despite extensive investment in programs focusing on implicit bias and diversity, equity and inclusion, gender stereotypes still prevent women from gaining access to jobs traditionally held by men and vice versa," had my wife and me remembering our time as workforce members being bounced betwixt the "Brotherhood" of "Machoism" and its pigeonholing "Mother, Sister, Girlfriend' "Sororities" like a pickleball.

During our grocery store visit, we witnessed a prime example of what Ms. Michael's commentary discussed.

A young male — on his way out to gather carts from the parking lot — stopped the young female cashier assisting us to enlist her help. And, the comeback she gave him resembled one often heard back in our day: "I don't know how!"

Which, in our experiences, the manager would never have gotten involved to resolve through cross-training.

While utilizing our standing-in-line time, however, we defused any discord by joking with them both.

As Ms Michael's suggested: hiring concerns of employers and the "physical nature of certain jobs" remains a main concern of those positions traditionally held by a man and that of a woman that is a big cause of gender stereotypes still being prevalent in workplaces — in spite of the EEOC and modern-day's diversity, inclusion, and equity progressivism.

And, nowadays, since we are retired there've been no male callers scheduling appointments for the blue collar females of their companies in doing any home repair requests.

In closing, we've come to view workplace stereotyping as more than discriminatory, it's leadership's enabling of their entitled and favored employees; which seems the one bias EEOC's legal authority can't ameliorate.

Rick Knight,

Henrico, Virginia