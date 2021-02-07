Letter to the editor: Work toward unity again

Editor:

Make America Great Again? Not hardly! Not when this recent attempted insurrection in Washington, D.C. caused our allies to look on in horror, while Iraq commented that the U.S. is no better than they are.

We now have a new administration, and it’s time to end the hate and divisiveness that is currently tearing our country apart, dividing friends and even families. It’s time to unify this country once again, because it's only through unity that we can become great, the way we were in World War II.

During the war, our men stood up to enlist, while our women joined the workforce, working in munitions factories for the war effort. Children collected scrap metal to recycle, families grew victory gardens, and everyone suffered together through rationing with little whining or complaining. We were unified, we were great, and we helped to win the war and overcome the evil that was Hitler.

So let's drop the partisan politics and, as Lincoln once said, "With malice for none, and charity for all," let's work towards unity and truly become great once again.

Jahnn Gibson, Johnstown

