Letter to the editor: Work together to defeat COVID

Thank you, Dr. Richard Leach, for the in-depth amazing history of the smallpox outbreaks and the courageous people who fought to save people's lives under dire circumstances.

Just to acknowledge that this is a follow up to my "letter to editor" that was published on a Saturday of Labor Day weekend. It was titled "In 1966 People Cooperated," regarding the middle school polio sugar cube vaccinations and smallpox vaccination.

The smallpox vaccination that I received was not a jab or injection. The smallpox vaccine was an old-style 1966-type needle with syringe attached that was purposely scraped and dragged 50-plus times across the skin of my right upper hip. I was told not to get the scab wet and to let the scab heal over.

It did heal over and left a permanent white raised scar on my skin of my upper right hip.

Please note, that was when I was 10 years old. I am now 65 years old and still have visible smallpox scar. So does my middle sister, who is 62. My baby sister, age 58, never got the smallpox vaccination.

My thoughts in writing today are. What if that similar health situation happened again? With the vaccination of that type being necessary and needed to be implemented.

What would the public reaction be? Would 80% comply with vaccination or deny getting the virus defeated, by refusing the vaccination, as serious as it would be to defeat circulating among people.

Now we have 21st century medicine and needles that have come along way for better comfort and cures. Hopefully, we can all work together to defeat COVID and any other pandemic.

Shirley Scully, Glens Falls

