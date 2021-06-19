Letter to the editor: Work together on improvements

Editor:

The pandemic has taken a devastating toll. We are now trying to regain our equilibrium. And while many of us are vaccinated and our masks are being removed, getting back to normal, or better than normal, will take some well-targeted time, effort and, in particular, money.

President Biden and Congress have recognized and responded to the needs of states, counties, local communities and individuals whose funds and budgets were ravaged by the virus through passing the American Rescue Plan Act. So, how much money are we talking about and how will it be spent?

One part of ARPA directs funds to governments and schools. Amounts stated are approximate figures. Let’s consider our local area. Warren County will receive $12,400,000, the city of Glens Falls will receive $12,230,000, and the Glens Falls City School District will receive $3,149,000.

Part of these ARPA funds are to ensure that schools have the funding available to properly ventilate, adequately socially distance and systematically make up for lost learning.