Letter to the editor: Work together against hateful acts

Our country has a long tradition of the peaceful transition of political power through an open and free electoral process. Part of that electoral process involves the freedom to openly and without fear of intimidation express our support for the ideas and candidates of our choice. A few individuals, through their intolerant and even dangerous actions, are undermining these basic freedoms ... freedoms that are guaranteed to all of us by our Constitution and Bill of Rights!
There have been four acts of intolerance in Greenwich and we must condemn theses despicable acts in the strongest of terms:
- A family who displayed a Trump flag before their home received an intimidating post card addressed to "a traitor" and warning that family not to support President Trump;
- Someone defaced one of the signs supporting Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives Tedra Cobb;
- Someone supporting Blue Lives Matter across from Mowry Park was almost hit by a car that drove onto the sidewalk. Individuals exited the car, yelled curses, made an obscene gesture and called the supporter of Blue Lives Matter a "white racist" before driving away;
- Someone painted a vicious racial slur on the side of a home displaying a Black Lives Matter sign.
Republicans, Democrats, Independents ... all voters must “Stand Tall” and condemn these acts of intolerance, regardless of our political affiliations.
Americans are a fair and forgiving people. We have a long tradition of honoring our long held freedoms, of engaging in debate and not hate, and of treating each other with grace, tolerance and dignity.
We in Greenwich must honor these traditions and spearhead the fight against political bigotry. We must work together as a community to stop these hateful acts and to allow our fellow citizens to express their views without intimidation.
Don Ward, town of Greenwich Supervisor
