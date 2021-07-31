Letter to the editor: Work for a future we can sustain

Editor:

Why has it been so hazy lately? This is smoke from the fires in the West. Of these fires, 84% are human-caused, costing the federal government $2 billion annually to contain them, not to mention the lives lost, and homes, businesses and local economies destroyed.

Of the 1.5 million acres burned, 1.2 million were due to human activities. Our fire season has tripled from 46-154 days yearly in the last 21 years as drought from climate change has dried up our forests.

One of the most depressing and ironic fires was the "gender reveal" fire last year, which was set by pyrotechnics at a "gender reveal" party. One firefighter was killed, homes and acreage burned, and huge amounts of carbon was released into the atmosphere, while the fire consumed acres of trees that capture carbon from the atmosphere, thus speeding up the effects of global warming, degrading both the environment and the quality of life for the baby whose imminent birth was being celebrated.

This is what we are doing to our children's future. Please, cut out fossil fuel use and use your vote to put people in office who will work for a sustainable future.

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson, Johnstown

