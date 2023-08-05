I can’t get the latest turn of phrase used in The Post-Star (“Special Referendum coming for sale of IDA property,” July 31, 2023) out of my head. When I read the words “dried wastewater,” I realized it must be the latest euphemism for sewage sludge. Ridiculous!

If you dehydrate water, it becomes water vapor and disappears into the atmosphere, but sewage sludge is a very real waste product. It smells atrocious and is contaminated with all sorts of toxic substances. Wet or dry, it is a threat to public health, and no technology and no obscuring language can make it vanish without a trace (and without harmful pollution).

A newspaper story should reveal the facts, not obfuscate them with misleading or nonsensical word combinations. We cannot disappear sewage sludge with a sleight of hand.

Several decades ago, the sewage treatment plant trade association enlisted the help of the public relations industry to clean up its image. They introduced the made-up word biosolids as a replacement for (stinky) sewage sludge.

Let’s call the stuff that Saratoga Biochar wants to import to the town of Moreau what it is — stinky human excrement contaminated with hundreds of unregulated toxic pollutants.

In 2018, the U.S. EPA inspector general issued a report listing 352 pollutants identified by the EPA that would contaminate the sewage sludge trucked to Moreau from downstate and western New England. These pollutants include pharmaceuticals, steroids, and flame retardants and the forever chemicals PFAS. PFAS are carcinogens and endocrine disrupters and are very damaging to human health. According to EPA scientists, PFAS compounds cannot be destroyed at temperatures below approximately 2,500 degrees F. That is considerably hotter than the temperatures that would be reached by the pyrolysis unit or the thermal oxidizer at the proposed biochar plant.

When it comes to disappearing toxic pollutants, the industrial methods that Saratoga Biochar would use do not perform magic. Emissions will taint the air. Toxic substances will fall from the stacks and contaminate our soil and water.

Tracy Frisch,

Argyle,

Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls