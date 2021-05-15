Letter to the editor: Word of Stefanik reaches far places

Editor:

Hawaii is the most isolated archipelago in the world but not so isolated that many of us have not been made aware Elise Stefanik is a politically greedy, charlatan/chameleon whose self-aggrandizing campaign to replace Liz Cheney is more than upsetting. It’s abhorrent.

To have supported “The Big Lie” and to have become a “trumpeting” devotee of Der Donald speaks volumes about the extent to which Stefanik will go to advance her career, Cheney be damned.

Well, Elise, a courageous, principled Liz stands in stark contrast to your egregious expediency, all to an end, we trust, that will see you flailing to recover any sense of decency. Aloha Oe!

Dr. Fred Rawe, Kula, Hawaii

