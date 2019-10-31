Editor:
The residents of the town of Wilton are very fortunate to have Highway Superintendent Kirkland Woodcock serving our township for over 30 years. Superintendent Woodcock currently supervises the maintenance of 234 roads, all of which are asphalt and total 108.9 centerline miles. Superintendent Woodcock annually attends Cornell’s training seminar for highway and roadway management. This hands-on, multiple day seminar is designed to educate each participant in the latest technology and practices used for road maintenance and evaluation.
During a nine-week evaluation in conjunction with Cornell, the town of Wilton evaluated all roadways maintained by Superintendent Woodcock and his department and created an inventory of those roads then surveying their condition, traffic level and importance of each road. This data was then input into a software program known as CAMP-RS (Cornell Asset Management Program — Roads and Streets). The findings of this survey stated roads in the town of Wilton are noticeably in better condition than most of the roads in surrounding municipalities.
Having known Kirk for over 40 years, it is evident that he puts his heart and soul into serving the residents of the town of Wilton. His close relationships with state and county law enforcement, fire departments and emergency squads ensure that the safety of our residents and visitors are his foremost concern.
Vote to re-elect Wilton Highway Superintendent Kirkland Woodcock to ensure our roads will continue to be noticeably in better condition, and therefore safer, than most in the surrounding municipalities.
Shirley D. Jung, Wilton 43-year Resident