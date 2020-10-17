Letter to the editor: Wood will listen to the people first

Editor:

Evelyn Wood is the best choice for State Assembly in the 114th District. Many voters will vote a strict party line, but for those of us who will look at the candidate, the actual person running, we have a chance to make a difference.

Evelyn Wood is running under the Serve America Movement, which looks for candidates that will serve the people. This is what Evelyn Wood will do, this is what she is about. She will not have strings attached, being a puppet for any party, but will look toward us, the people, for what is needed in government.

She has the experience the others lack. She obtained high speed internet when others just talked. She oversaw the crisis of destroyed roads and bridges without raising taxes.

But most importantly, she will speak out and fight for the people. When other supervisors, including her opponents, sat in an audience with the state budget director telling the towns and county to tighten their belts, while at the time the state had no intention to do the same, she was the only one to speak out and question them on it.