Letter to the editor: Wood will act rather than talk

Editor:

So often when we go to the polls it seems there is just the lesser of two evils to vote for. None of the three candidates for State Assembly seem to fit that description. All three are focusing on similar issues that we desperately need, but when looking at them we should not dismiss the running of a small town compared to that of being a small cog in the city nor would I want to look at an attorney and a rugby player as a benefit over others.

We don’t need another lawyer in Albany representing us, we need a person with common sense who thinks outside the box and gets things done. We need someone who will answer to the people and not the parties. That person is Evelyn Wood.

Evelyn Wood obtained high speed broadband while others talked. Evelyn had towns reaching out to her for assistance with FEMA, as she had navigated that system, rebuilding roads and bridges. As with any of the three candidates, Evelyn will be new in Albany but she will not be silent, she will be heard and she will navigate that system too. Along with her opponents, she had attended a meeting of the State Budget Office; she questioned their harsh directives, while all others remained silent.

Vote for Evelyn Wood for state Assembly, someone who acts rather than talks and someone who will represent you.

Winefred Martin, Warrensburg

