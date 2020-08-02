Letter to the editor: Wondering who that nutcase was

Editor:

At a time when humor is much needed, I’m reminded of the most bizarre day in my life. It was a total embarrassment for me as I look back in time, but all who have heard about it are tickled beyond reason. I mentioned this once before but never provided all the detail.

I worked in mid Manhattan. I took the elevated train to work, which tunneled after Yankee Stadium. One day, as I detrained at maybe the country’s busiest subway station, 59th Street, I crossed over to take the local one more stop downtown.

A crowd was already queued up at where the doors of the oncoming train would open. People jostled for position and the man behind me was most annoying. The double doors opened and as all surged forward, I pushed my way away. The train was an express, not the local.

Stepping back I casually felt my pockets. OMG, my wallet was gone. Packed like sardines, I reached for the man just inside the door and had him by the arm as the double doors closed. Screaming at each other, we couldn’t understand a word through closed doors with all the surrounding noise. People were in total awe.