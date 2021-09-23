Letter to the editor: Wondering whether Afghans will assimilate

Editor:

Recently, it was suggested to me that I write on a subject I know about. One subject mentioned was how often my thin old skin bleeds from a minor collision or scrape. The cause is prescribed blood thinners. I’m not a professional anything but would rather launder a blood-spotted garment than have a stroke. Have I got that right?

What seems to be universal is placing a commercial phone call and being asked on the recording if I would like to speak in English or Spanish. What is the language of this country? If a foreigner applies for citizenship, do they go through classes to learn our history and native tongue to qualify? When these new Americans pledge allegiance to our (their) flag, do we see photos of their smiling faces in our newspapers? Are they not then one of us?

A large number of Afghans were just brought to Wisconsin. Are they applying to be future citizens, or are they intending to still use their native language and enter our schools and use our hospitals and ask for unemployment benefits?

Are the women choosing to forever cover their heads and wear flowing desert robes? Will they need clothing for a Wisconsin winter? Have I got that right?