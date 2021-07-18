Letter to the editor: Wondering where Elise's money came from

Editor:

I read with interest the story about Elise Stefanik's campaign raising some $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Considering that, in 2018, the average winning U.S. House candidate spent about $2 million — an average of "only" $250,000 per quarter — that's an astonishing figure.

I'd be curious for the Post-Star or other regional journalistic outfit to investigate what percentage of the donors and/or donations were actually from the congressional district Ms. Stefanik purports to represent.

Given that she spends most of her time touring the right-wing national media shows and given that her campaign bragged about the donations coming from "across America," I doubt this story, much like her last few years in office, has much relevance to NY21 and its residents.

Brian Farenell, Queensbury

