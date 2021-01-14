Letter to the editor: Wondering if coup included an end game

Editor:

Insurrection is treason, coup attempts are treason. Both are un-American. We all saw it — Trump spewing the lies of division and encouraging the attack “his people” had planned for the day that all of our representatives would be in one place. All this in front of the whole world.

What was Rep. Stefanik’s end game? What would she have to do to survive when Trump unleashed his dogs of war on an entire branch of our government, regardless of who got hurt, even Stefanik herself? What if rioters got in before the room was cleared? Would she announce “I’m with you, don’t hurt me, It’s the Dems you want?” Would she defend the others in the room? Would she announce her affiliation with the rioters to save herself? Would she watch as Democrats were violated or harmed one by one?

When the dust cleared, we got our answer. She continued the false and divisive narrative that stoked the flames in the first place.

She is not representing democracy; instead she continues to worship a man who can’t even say her name correctly and who threatened her life with mob violence. Something is clearly wrong with her.