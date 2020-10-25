Letter to the editor: Wondering how we attract anyone

Editor:

That durn Trump is at it again. We had it so comfortable, the government with the steady removal of money out of the pockets of those plagued with ambition into the hands of those lacking any initiative.

Now, he has the audacity to suggest we go to work. He must be responsible for all those signs out there saying help wanted. How foolish when the mailman can bring us a government check without us leaving the house. For those who say this puts an intolerable burden on future generations, who cares?

As for foreign governments threatening our way of life, do what the previous administration did — print them a couple of billion dollars.

When we hear that prosperity is rearing its ugly head as in the State of the Union message, we have officials that can tear that up on prime time television.

For those of us who say America is great, what’s the matter with us — this comes with a lot of hard work and a very hefty price. There’s that nasty four letter word again (work).

Don’t see how a country as bad as this keeps attracting millions of people.

Al Stewart, Gansevoort

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0