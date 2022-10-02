 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Women's rally set for downtown on Oct. 8

Letter to the editor

This Nov. 8 is a critical election for women’s rights. New York state has two laws protecting reproductive rights for women: the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act (CCCA) and the Reproductive Health Act.

There are currently no federal laws protecting these rights. A conservative U.S. House and Senate could pass federal laws that would supersede protection at the state level.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Glens Falls will be participating in a national event: Women’s Wave. Our rally will be at noon in City Park on Maple Street and will provide participants with information on voting and voter registration. Women need to vote to protect our rights for once and for all.

Connie Bosse, Glens Falls

