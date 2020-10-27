Letter to the editor: Women make up impressive slate

Editor:

The Warren County Democratic Committee’s recent effective but unpretentious announcement postcard honors the 19th Amendment centennial and presents an impressive down-ballot, all-women Democratic slate. I will be voting for each.

Recently, our Lake George museum hosted a book launch; Claudia Braymer, who makes it a point to support local events, attended, giving typically generous attention to our speakers, author and lake-long swimmers; she chatted at ease about their accomplishments, sharing how she also, a woman and former World Cup Rugby athlete, developed grit, determination and empowerment. She posted and promoted our book on her Facebook page and stayed for the ceremonial talks.

That’s Claudia. She gets personally involved, almost always upbeat and enthusiastic. She is also an incisively smart, measured thinker, bringing legal expertise to this area’s health, economic and environmental issues.

As the only woman on the Warren County Board of Supervisors, she stood up for such controversial proposals and bills as the plastic bag ordinance, watershed property transfer, septic regulation, the New York state Green Amendment, clean air, recycling/composting remediation and the state’s Climate Act.