Letter to the editor: Women do all the hard work

Editor:

In this time of lunacy, I think it vitally important that letter-writers pick more interesting subjects than politics or coronavirus to talk about. Are we not capable of writing about anything else?

Let’s try a new subject for a change. How about one of the most under-reported subjects known to mankind, women? I’m stunned at how few men ever recognize the multitude of incredible astounding attributes women provide. Not just as mothers or spouses but how about something most valuable to us in life like nursing. How many men would subject themselves to do this?

I just returned from my second surgical procedure of the year at Glens Falls Hospital. Who better than me would be in a position to applaud the guardian angels of our time, our astounding incredible nurses? Women are so capable of doing so many things in life better than men. Do we realize how vital they are? The doctor breezes in and does his thing, while the nurse is left to do everything else imaginable.