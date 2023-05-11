I want to congratulate Wendy Murphy & co., for the struggle against civil asset forfeiture, which is against the constitution, (Fourth Amendment) and for defending herself. (Granville horse owner charged with neglect hopes to get animals back, The Post-Star, 5/10/23). Most owners are so SHOCKED when their animals are wrongfully seized. They don't know how, or WHY, they are defending themselves. This has become fundraising du jour for SPCAs across the country. Most retail "rescue" involves single women, as a vulnerable component in the theft of animals being cared for, but is easy money for shelters & corrupt law enforcement. Wendy caught the triad of luck if you want to call it that — good judge, good lawyer, good prosecutor. We have a dozen women who were NOT so lucky. We have had raids without warrants, stealing million- dollar valued horses, We have seen this happen with child and senior seizures as well. Follow the money. It is the 21st-century land grab. I can assure you. The people having their animals swiped are not a club of "bad owners" but this has been going on since at least 2000 to my direct knowledge.