It was interesting that on March 8, 2023, the International Woman’s Day, you choose to publish a negative report of my childhood friend, Susan Bohmer. For those who do not know Sue, she is a much dedicated and respected operating room nurse, who models integrity, faith and character. It is disappointing that her claim of Spousal, elderly and handicapped abuse, which she has endured for years, was rejected. That does not mean that the abuse was not happening. The many of us who know, know the truth. The judge received many letters highlighting the respect that the community felt for Sue.

I have personally heard Sue’s stepsons admonish their underachieving father for the manner in which he spoke to Sue.

The article mentioned the television issue. By the time that was raised, Sue had been on the stand for close to four hours, which in my opinion, was somewhat abusive. The obnoxious district attorney had spent considerable amount of time picking the “fly do-do out of the pepper” with everything Sue said. In her exhaustion and confusion, she was unable to verbalize the name of the movie channel that she used to watch, and had been ripped out so she could no longer watch movies.

In a stark contrast to the exhaustive time that Sue was held on the stand, Sue’s (husband) was ushered in fifteen minutes before the Court was to close, asked “Yes” or “No” questions, and was rushed out.

It is unbelievable to me that after suffering years of abuse from this disrespectful abuser, Sue gets ten years and he gets off.

Mary Irene Lee,

Minerva