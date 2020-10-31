Letter to the editor: Woerner has helped improve Fort Edward

Editor:

To the voters of the 113th Assembly District: I am a lifelong resident of Fort Edward, a retired police chief, a retired Washington County supervisor and served as the chairman of the county Public Safety Committee.

As the retired chief and town supervisor, I, along with Chief Derway of FEPD, met with Assemblywoman Woerner to see what grants were available for the PD. She obtained grant money for the PD, and as is the usual process, it is working its way through the state’s grant process. I can guarantee that she is pro-police and really cares about public safety. It is personal to her!

She worked diligently to obtain a $400,000 grant for the Fort Edward Union Free School District, which was badly needed because of the loss of tax revenue and lost court cases in regard to the General Electric processing facility as part of the PCB dredging project.

She is also on board to obtain funding to repurpose the temporary bridge leading into the processing facility. This will help to bring business into the facility, which will not only help Fort Edward but the whole area. She has supported numerous events throughout the district.

She has and always will be for the people of the 113th Assembly District. Please support Carrie Woerner on Nov. 3.

Mitch Suprenant, Fort Edward

