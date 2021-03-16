Letter to the editor: Without masks, COVID would have been worse

Editor:

Michael Reagan gives “three cheers for Texas,” praising Gov. Abbott for ending all mask and social distancing requirements, opening the state for business. beginning March 10. Reagan is so callous and misleading about this that I have to speak up.

He insults the families of the 45,000 Texans who have died so far of COVID-19. He denies the “hot spots” in different parts of the state and among the Latino and Black populations. He dismisses all cautions as silly or hurtful to those who just want to have fun or make money.

This pandemic confuses us, because it doesn’t infect or kill a high percentage of the population, so quite a few of us don’t know anyone with it or who died from it. But 530,000 have died nationwide and more are dying and will die, so a new and dangerous narrative is being spread just as more of us are vaccinated and COVID-19 truly may be coming under control.

People like Reagan are suggesting that things are getting better, therefore we don’t need to make any further effort to stop it, and all the mask-wearing and closing of gatherings was unnecessary.