Letter to the editor: With Trump, we lose no matter what

Editor:

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claim of a rigged election. Many court cases and recounts later, he still claims fraud. So my question is, does he really believe what he says? There are only two possible answers, yes or no.

If the answer is no, he does not believe the election was a scam, what reason does he have to say it? The only thing it accomplishes is duping his supporters into a frenzied rage, and destroying trust in our election system, damaging democracy. There is no evidence to support Trump’s claims.

If the answer is yes, he does believe the election is a scam, is it OK that we have a deluded president who cannot tell fiction from reality? There is no evidence to support his claims. The courts have thrown out cases, multiple recounts have changed nothing.

So, does he really believe the election was a scam?

I don’t know, but either way the American people lose.

Janet Palitsch, Lake Luzerne

