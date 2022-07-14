Letter to the editor: With open arms, we welcome the Kazberuk family

Russia’s nightmarish war in Ukraine just grinds on, with all its tragic injuries and death, with all its horrific damage and destruction, with all its chaotic impacts on the rest of the world. Any hopes for peace in the near future seem to flicker like a single bare candle in the midnight of a terrible storm.

But! Soon, another candle will light up. Our community will be welcoming three members of the Kazberuk family, who are originally from the Donbas region in Ukraine’s east, the region which Russia is so mercilessly pounding. Before the end of July, they will be flying to us from Poland, where they have sought temporary refuge. With some skillful planning and a little luck, they will be bringing their cat, too.

The Adirondack Welcome Circle, a group of us who originally came together last year in hopes of welcoming refugee families to our community, has been the agent to make this journey happen. It is clear, though, from the outpouring of emotional, physical and material support from over a hundred other local volunteers that our welcoming circle is you, the entire Glens Falls region.

Now, please be willing to imagine something of what they must be enduring, to suffer this war and to undertake such an upheaval in their lives. With that, you can understand they will need lots of support as they stagger into our embrace. Be assured, however, that after a little time to recover and then with some instruction in what resources we are well prepared to provide them, these brave and resourceful people will without a doubt bring wonderful things to our big and warm regional family.

The members of the AWC want to thank all of you from way deep in our hearts for thinking of them, for sending them wishes for a safe journey here, for welcoming them when you meet them with generosity and understanding, and for helping them to heal in a new home.

With kindest regards,

Richard Leach, Queensbury,

for the Adirondack Welcome Circle