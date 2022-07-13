Letter to the editor: With open arms, we welcome the Kazberuk family

We are on the road to extinction

We have been at a crossroads, and now our activist Supreme Court has given us a shove down the road to extinction. Some, who can at least acknowledge the horrendous damage we are doing to our planet, dismiss it with, oh well, God is coming soon.

Do you think he will be

pleased with your indifference, when the Bible says that he will bring to ruin those ruining his creation? For years now, Republicans have been packing the lower courts and the Supreme Court with anti-climate regulation judges. Fossil fuel companies and the Koch brothers have spent incredible sums of money assuring that judges are appointed who have no other qualification than that they oppose regulations that affect polluting businesses.

Coral Davenport in the June 20 New York Times shows how the Federalist Society worked to pack our courts.

With today’s Supreme Court decision, which will cripple the regulations designed to slow climate change, they are assuring that, for their monetary gain, our poor children and grandchildren will be suffering from 140-degree heat (occurring for the first time this year in India and Pakistan), frightening floods and all-consuming fires.

Our activist Supreme Court has defanged the EPA in its decision. No longer can they protect us without getting the approval of Congress and the president. That is a laugh since most of the Republicans owe their election to money supplied by the polluters.

For God’s sake we can’t let this happen. Our vote is our only hope. Vote for independents, Democrats or greens who care about the Earth that they are leaving to their grandchildren. There is no other issue as important. I do not want my little Astrid condemned to a hellishly hot polluted world.

Martha R. Winsten,

Gansevoort

Reserve military weapons for the police, military

I commend Paul Maille for his letter to the Post-Star (“Only military and police need use of AR-15 guns”). He has credibility as a combat veteran and a gun owner. He argues that there is no constitutional basis for ordinary citizens to own weapons such as the AR-15. As an experienced hunter, he argues that a true sportsman would never use such weapons; only the military or police need these weapons.

Indeed, it has become clear from the mass shootings in Buffalo, Florida and Texas that the police are often outgunned in these situations. Why is it that unstable citizens have better weapons and body armor than the police? What is the sense in that?

We need to face the fact that we have a problem in this country with citizens using AR-15 types of guns. Other countries, such as New Zealand, have faced this fact and done something about it. After a mass shooting in Christchurch in 2019 which left 51 people dead, assault weapons were banned and collected through a buyback program. Handguns and hunting rifles were not banned, only assault weapons. Since then, rates of gun violence and gun suicides have tumbled. Their politicians had the backbone to do what needed to be done, and their citizens are safer as a result. We are the only “advanced” nation with this level of gun violence.

I say to my fellow citizens, join us in saying that enough is enough! Children should not have to be afraid for their lives when they go to school. We should not have to be afraid when we go to a grocery store or to a public event. Enough is enough! Reserve military weapons for the military and the police.

Richard Morse, Warrensburg

Flawed opinions are from ignoring historical facts

My conservative friends are waging a “war on woke-ness.” A victory is deemed by owning space in liberals’ heads, “own the libs.” Cancel anything contrary to the well-established social norms of the 1950s. Calling “Leave it to Beaver” fiction is un-American. In other words, certain “conservatives or Republicans” (those lacking character and integrity) prefer willful ignorance to actual situational awareness.

I say this without reservation.

Willful ignorance started with the idea that “facts don’t matter, what is important is what I believe or feel.” An early example of willful ignorance was school boards requiring creationism be taught in biology alongside Darwinism. A current example is the attempt to teach whitewashed history because true history makes some of us feel bad. Guilty as charged.

Whitewashing history, ignoring undeniable historical facts and promoting only American exceptionalism is willful ignorance. The best example of where willful ignorance is leading us is the current majority (5-6) of the Supreme Court. Once anyone claims to adhere to textualism or originalism and ignores historical facts such as the 3/5 compromise, lack of women’s rights, the necessity of a well-regulated militia due to hostile entities on all borders (circa 1790), any opinions issuing thereupon are necessarily flawed.

Take Heller (2008), where Justice Scalia’s willfully ignorant, false historical narrative erased the first 13 words of James Madison’s initial phrasing of the Second Amendment. Thomas’s willful ignorance expanded upon Scalia’s historical lies in Bruin, and finally, Thomas’ concurrence in Dobbs, enters us into the realm of absolute absurdity. Remember, wasn’t Marbury v. Madison written by an interested party, unethical under standard rules of judicial conduct, except for Thomas, et al?

The one bright spot in this diatribe, after willful ignorance leads to inevitable failure, character, integrity and rational thought will prevail.

Excelsior, e pluribus unum, fight truth decay.

Michael Stern, Argyle

Put an end to this economic mess

The recession is here and President Biden and his administration own it starting with day one when he closed down the pipeline.

It has gotten worse ever since.

While the president has touted the job market recovery as “the greatest recovery in history,” it is all a dodge to distract away from the damage his administration has caused the American economy. The American people aren’t stupid, they see their paychecks buying fewer and fewer goods every month that passes by. And that’s just the beginning.

We already know that the cost to drive to and from work is twice as much as last year. Now, keep an eye on the cost of home heating fuel for next winter. I’ve already got a quote which is double last year’s price. It looks like Americans are going to be dipping into their savings to pay for daily expenses in President Biden’s America.

The Republican-led efforts to cut taxes, remove regulations and expand the American energy sector under the prior administration led to the strongest economic footing our nation has ever seen.

Rep. Stefanik is one of those fighting to get a strong Congress that will halt the destructive policies of this administration. Because of her efforts, and those like her, I look to see President Biden’s agenda cease to exist and we can begin to correct the inflation crises and put an end to this economic mess.

Ralph Vecchio, Greenwich

Moreau residents should get a vote on Biochar plans

Here we go again.

It seems like only yesterday when a very small group of elected pirates pushed through that ugly white elephant we fondly call the Hudson Falls trash incinerator. Remember 1988? The “clean air” money generator “win-win” unsuspecting taxpayers simply had to have?

Funny, after all these years all I seem to remember the $100 million overrun of taxpayer dollars, the pollution and devalued homes. Glad we learned from that! Or did we? Well, after more than 30 years, history is about to repeat itself here in the town of Moreau.

A privately owned business which bills itself as “Saratoga Biochar” is using their surrogates to impose another unwanted polluter in our town. Similar to 1988, the public smells a rat and has turned out to oppose a questionable pyrolysis process that has been rejected in many other communities across America.

The Moreau Planning Board has used many questionable tactics to prevent citizens from not only knowing more about the plant but has repeatedly stalled or delayed public meetings in order to keep citizens in the dark. Similar to the trash plant, this new boondoggle is not wanted by the vast majority of the citizens who live in Moreau and Hudson Falls. (Hudson Falls is downwind from the plant). Do our elected officials work for the public good or to promote an unwelcome private enterprise?

If our Moreau public officials actually had concerns regarding our health and public safety, then shouldn’t we as citizens of Moreau be offered a referendum, or has the Hudson River, Moreau Superfund dump site and Hudson Falls trash plant taught us nothing?

Paul Itzo, Fort Edward

Mr. President, we need tax relief

I recently saw sleepy Joe B. talking about Putin-Ukraine and the federal gas tax. I hope they do drop the gas tax in America for the next six months to help people who drive to work a long distance. I just filled the tank on my pickup at halfway to full. Cost was $99 for 17 gallons. Yes, Joe, we need tax relief immediately.

Now the Russian-Ukraine war is a different story. The province of Ukraine was always a Russian territory. It was never an independent state on its own. The czar would send the Russian army there to stop their rebellions. This happened for over 200 years going back to the 1700s.

Then WWI and WWII occurred. Ukraine sided with the Germans who occupied their state. So they found the Russians with the German army for years. They became part of the USSR for decades. They were never allies of the United States. They never did anything for the NATO states either. So we should not send troops to Ukraine. They are not friendly toward the U.S. We can’t save their lifestyle. I think $40 billion in military supplies and loans is enough. We cannot change a country into a democracy. We couldn’t in Vietnam, Iran, Iraq or any other place. People have to do it for themselves.

I am sorry for the murders and destruction of the people. But when sleepy Joe says Putin has caused the inflation he’s wrong. He caused it by closing down the pipelines and drilling in this country so now we buy more oil from other people. Don’t blame Exxon-Mobil, etc. for raising prices at the pump either. If they go out of business, where do we buy our gas and oil? Millions of people have shares of stock in the energy field through their 401(k), 403(b) and IRAs for their retirement. So think about that. As always, God bless America!

James Tomaski, Glens Falls