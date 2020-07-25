Letter to the editor: With months to go, Constitution endangered

Editor:

What makes Donald Trump such a cowardly bully?

In Portland, Oregon, Trump’s secret police... unidentified and unidentifiable thugs... in unmarked vehicles are shooting people in the head with supposedly “non-lethal” rubber bullets that nearly kill some of them, using tear gas and snatching people off the street and whisking them away to hidden cells. This is America! This is inexcusable!

A Navy veteran tried to talk with some of Trump’s secret police and they beat him and broke his arm and pepper-sprayed him in his face for daring to want to talk with Trump’s bullies.

What has this come to? Mothers in Portland linking arms to keep Trump’s Gestapo storm troopers away from peaceful protesters. Tomorrow, Trump may well order their beatings.

Why is Trump doing this? Is it to hide his utter incompetence dealing with the pandemic? We are now past 140,000 deaths and Trump is incapable of even trying to express empathy with the families of the dead and the dying. Trump is truly just an empty vessel.