Letter to the editor: With election over, some chose trouble

Editor:

The 2020 election was over when Biden won both the popular vote and the electoral college vote. This news was available for all Republicans to acknowledge but something was wrong with their ability to receive the information. They had this Trump thing blocking their view and also their ears. They even joined in an idiotic Texas lawsuit to disqualify votes in other states.

One of those who signed it was our own Elise Stefanik, who said she did it to protect and defend the constitution. What constitution is she referring to (Russian, maybe)? Where was this patriotic desire when Trump was trying to bribe the president of Ukraine?

This Republican rising star is just a sycophant, following her orange-haired master down a rabbit hole. I believe the only constitution these Trump advocates want to defend and protect is printed on their butts. That's really the only thing they want to defend and protect.

Also, that was a great feature article on Ron Hintz. I've always enjoyed his letters to the editor. He's a smart man who still keeps making a difference with his contributions to humanity. I wish you good health, Ron!

Rich Kelley, Argyle

