Letter to the editor: Wishing the best for Meghan Markle

Editor:

It seems you either love the royal family or hate them, especially the news surrounding the infamous exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But, regardless of how you feel about them, Meghan Markle’s interview with Prince Harry and Oprah was eye-opening and she should be applauded.

She deserves the biggest hug, but that’s not possible in the age of COVID-19. She talked about the bullying she endured, not only from the public but at the hands of the royals themselves, because of her age, past marital status, and how “dark Archie's skin would be.” She spoke about the unbearable loss of losing her second child due to miscarriage, and how thrilled they are to be expecting a girl this summer.

What really made my heart hurt is how she spoke about being suicidal. She spoke about how she didn’t want to be alive any longer, and how it would end problems for many. Harry told of how she would breastfeed Archie and cry, and go to public outings and cry when the theater lights went down.