Letter to the editor: Wishing for peace for new year

Time brings its varied happenings, whether of joy or sadness, for all we must prepare, no one is exempt. Some days, we need rain and some days, sunshine.

Homes are saddened with loneliness and loss. Homes are alive with smiles and laughter. We as individuals or groups should look to the heavenly skies above and thank God for the roses that will bloom again.

My father's advice to me was, “Regret is useless, forgiveness is necessary and love is everything.” A peaceful New Year to all.

Kenneth R. Williams, South Glens Falls

