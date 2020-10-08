Letter to the editor: Wise choice is no on charter change

Editor:

The electorate in our country consists of adults 18 years of age who have registered to vote and who have not been stripped of that right for criminal reasons. As we age and mature, whether Democrat or Republican, we develop perspective on issues that inform our choices. This is called wisdom, and there are not too many shortcuts in its acquisition, although the process can be helped with education and reading.

At the conclusion of my undergraduate education, culminating in a nuclear engineering degree, I completed a 10-year career as a United States Air Force pilot and many years of work in the energy industry.

I continued with my education and personal study, and, as a 37-year-old graduate student, took a 400-level archaeology class where the majority of the learners were undergraduates. For an assignment, I developed a table-top presentation set in a fictional island community called “Gemini-Rose” and introduced the concept of a food buffer-stock to be used during long droughts where the archaeological record had shown transient periods of low plant growth.