As a retired employee of Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, I wish to propose a toast to all my “Green New Deal/AOC” friends:
“May happiness light your home, because wind and solar just ain’t going to cut it!”
Go Nuclear !!
Joe Henzel,
South Glens Falls
