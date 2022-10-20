Letter to the editor: William K. Long Sr.'s aerial adventures

I was surprised and pleased to find my relatives mentioned in Monday's History Beat column.

William K. Long Sr. was my uncle, and one-time carrier for The Glens Falls Times.

The Cleveland incident was not his only adventure. Engine failure once forced him down in the surf off Venice Beach, California.

During war games in Louisiana he made an emergency landing in a plowed field in a vain attempt to rescue a fellow pilot. It was thought that the only way to get his fighter out of the field would be to dismantle it and truck it out, but Bill believed he could fly it out. He did.

There may still be some old-timers in the area who remember Bill's farewell to his hometown when he buzzed the city in his P-38.

David Lundgren, Hudson Falls