Letter to the editor: Will Stefanik stand up for rule of law

Editor:

Roger Stone was convicted of numerous felonies by a federal jury. His crimes were based upon his lying to law enforcement and obstructing the investigation into Vladimir Putin’s efforts to help Donald Trump get elected in 2016. Incidentally, if that investigation was a “hoax,” it’s odd that Stone would put himself in such jeopardy by lying about Russia’s and Trump’s efforts.

Recently, as he was about to surrender himself to prison, Stone made it clear that he had protected Trump, and would continue to do so, but he expected to have his sentence commuted. President Trump promptly complied. When he testified (under oath) before the Senate in respect to his confirmation as attorney general, William Barr was asked whether a president could lawfully issue a pardon in exchange for the recipient’s promise not to incriminate him. Barr responded, “No. That would be a crime.”

We know that Barr will do nothing about this abuse of power. My questions are: Does anyone in this administration have any respect whatsoever for the rule of law? Will Elise Stefanik stand up for the rule of law? Does Ms. Stefanik have any principles left? Any conscience?

S. Peter Feldstein, Northville

