Letter to the editor: Will Rogers was right about politicians

Editor:

Most of the states in trouble are run by politicians who spend millions and millions on social programs that don’t work.

LBJ’S Great Society program was well-intentioned at the time, but where are we 50 years later?

Billions are spent on education in the U.S. and we are on the low end of success in reading, math and science. Millions are spent on drug enforcement, but we have more problem with drug addiction than most countries.

We spend billions on the arts — Kennedy, Lincoln centers and the like, national endowment for the arts, as schools cannot teach art and music because there is not enough funding, leaving a nation of students who can’t identify the Mona Lisa from Whistler's mother!

We have veterans on the streets and many who need mental health services but cannot get treatment for six months. And don’t blame Trump for all this — these cancers have been growing for years!

People who have worked hard for years are now afraid that their pensions will not be available or be reduced. And yet politicians who go into office, mostly middle-class or lower, come out of office as multimillionaires. Oy vey!