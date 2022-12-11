Letter to the editor: Why vote against own self-interest?

Thanks to the letter writer from Queensbury on his recent “compliments” (12/1/22). I guess I hit a nerve, but of all of the significant issues I raised, he wants to talk about aging WASPs.

Using a typical MAGA approach, and the distortion I’ve come to expect, he took some words out of context and then attacked his chosen misinterpretation. Clearly, Elise is the liar and election denier to which I referred.

Lessons in distortion are readily available from Deadbeat Donald and Elise.

However, I would rather talk about how astounding it is that he and so many in the 21st continue to vote against their own self-interest. The average voter here is older and poorer than average New Yorkers, yet they support those who will cut their Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, unemployment, child care, you name it. And they surely know they won’t benefit from MAGA tax cuts for the rich.

Deadbeat Donald continues to enjoy solid support from the religious right. If you or I broke as many Commandments as this loser, how much support would we receive? Try paying hush money to a porn star and then showing your face in church, perhaps holding a Bible upside down.

Deadbeat Donald now openly admits he wants the Constitution suspended to allow for his coronation. The new king needs a queen. Elise?

Any condemnation from ultra MAGA Elise? Dead silence, not only from Elise but from every “leader” on the right. Why do they refuse to condemn this loser’s outrageous actions? So much for their oaths to uphold the Constitution. They’ll talk, instead, about something of crushing importance. Benghazi? Hunter Biden’s laptop? How to defund the Justice Department? Anything!

So, again, thanks for the rant from Queensbury. Rants are always instructive.

By the way, God says She accepts your apology.

Al Muench, Chestertown