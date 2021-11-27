Letter to the editor: Why vote against infrastructure bill?

Instead of being cheered for supporting their constituency, they are viciously attacked, threatened by the now spokespeople for the Republican Party: Matt Gaetz (being investigated for trafficking); Meadows (pushing the Justice Department to investigate unfounded conspiracy); Marjorie Taylor Greene (spouting anti-vax and dangerous conspiracy theories); Matt Gosar (who in a Twitter showed himself stabbing AOC, his sister and brother horrified at his sociopathic dangerous behavior); Hawley (whose former mentor, Danford, said supporting him was his biggest mistake). Rep. Hawthorne of North Carolina raged: “Vote for this infrastructure bill and I will primary the hell out of you.” Who are these dangerous representatives sitting in our government who’ve done nothing for people they are supposed to represent, their only mission to defeat Biden and Democrats. The dangerous “socialism” of the Democrats: infrastructure, child credit payments, child care, free early education, family leave, expansion of Medicare, negotiating pharmaceutical prices, good jobs and job training to create a green sustainable earth ... taxing 1% of multi-millionaires who have too much and give too little. Programs that all the European Democracies already have.