Letter to the editor: Why vote against infrastructure bill?

Editor:
Thirteen Republican representatives in Congress have committed the great “crime” of voting for a bipartisan infrastructure bill because each felt the bill would help their community and state. Katko, a New York representative, called the bill a “once in a generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure” — roads, bridges, ports, waterways, clear water systems, removal of lead pipes, broadband, improving the electric grid — “a win for New York.”
Instead of being cheered for supporting their constituency, they are viciously attacked, threatened by the now spokespeople for the Republican Party: Matt Gaetz (being investigated for trafficking); Meadows (pushing the Justice Department to investigate unfounded conspiracy); Marjorie Taylor Greene (spouting anti-vax and dangerous conspiracy theories); Matt Gosar (who in a Twitter showed himself stabbing AOC, his sister and brother horrified at his sociopathic dangerous behavior); Hawley (whose former mentor, Danford, said supporting him was his biggest mistake). Rep. Hawthorne of North Carolina raged: “Vote for this infrastructure bill and I will primary the hell out of you.” Who are these dangerous representatives sitting in our government who’ve done nothing for people they are supposed to represent, their only mission to defeat Biden and Democrats. The dangerous “socialism” of the Democrats: infrastructure, child credit payments, child care, free early education, family leave, expansion of Medicare, negotiating pharmaceutical prices, good jobs and job training to create a green sustainable earth ... taxing 1% of multi-millionaires who have too much and give too little. Programs that all the European Democracies already have.
People are also reading…
How could our Representative Stefanik not support the infrastructure bill and all it would bring her constituents? How could she ally herself with those spouting and encouraging hatred, lies, violence, obedience to autocratic leaders, fascism. How could she endanger democracy? And how could we vote for her?
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann