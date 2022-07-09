Letter to the editor: Why many Black Americans do not trust the police

So, you wonder why so many Black Americans do not trust the police?

A young white guy in Uvalde, Texas, murders 21 people at a school. Many police stand around for an hour “fearing for their lives” while waiting for an “extraction tool” — a key — to unlock a door that was not locked.

Outside of Chicago, a young white guy murders at least seven people in Highland Park. The police find him and peacefully arrest him even though they knew he possessed at least four guns. He is safely delivered to a jail, unharmed.

An unarmed Black motorist in Akron, Ohio, is chased by the police because of an alleged traffic violation. The police decided to chase the Black guy while allegedly in fear for their lives. They proceed to shoot nearly 100 rounds at him while he is running away. He is hit and killed by some 60 bullets. I guess to teach him a lesson. His dead body is delivered to the coroner with his dead hands handcuffed behind his back. Handcuffed by police after he was already killed by the same police.

Do you still wonder?

Al Muench, Chestertown