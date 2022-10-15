Letter to the editor: Why is Town Board silent on Biochar?

I can't help wondering why, out of all the industrial parks throughout the state of New York, did Biochar (aka Waste Burn DUMP) choose Moreau? Did they pick the path of least resistance — which leads me to my next question. Where is the Moreau Town Board?

Tons and tons of sewage will be brought into our town from in and out of state and the silence from the Moreau Town board is defining. We don't want to hear that it's not us, it's the Planning Board. We don't want to hear that you were advised not to get involved. Stop being afraid and do your job. The majority of people in this town don't want this. Get your head out of the sand and yell at the top of your lungs. You were elected to be the people's voice — use it — fight like hell to keep the Waste Burn DUMP out of our town. Remember — this is on your watch, if the Waste Burn DUMP is built — Moreau will be changed forever and not for the better.