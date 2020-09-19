Letter to the editor: Why is Stefanik overlooking suffering

Editor:
I find it disturbing that Representative Stefanik continues to attack Governor Cuomo about his response to the COVID virus spreading in our state nursing homes, but says nothing about President Trump's utter failure to respond to the national spread of the virus and the overwhelming suffering and deaths that have resulted from his inaction and neglect.
Is she shielding the president from the consequences of his dreadful neglect of all of the country, while diverting our attention to our governor? Who is Miss Stefanik beholden to: us or the president?
William Davidson, Whitehall
