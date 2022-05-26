Letter to the editor: Why diversity is important to life

Editor:

“If you see something dangerous, report it.” I’m reporting angry people yelling “groomers,” “pedophiles” at white-haired grannies holding an Earth flag; attacking schools teaching our complex history; banning books; threatening election officials; casting out Republicans voting for bills helping their constituents (the American Rescue Plan and infrastructure bills); consciously choosing words to energize hate.

In advertisements, Facebook, Representative Stefanik blames Biden and Democrats for everything: worldwide inflation, scarcity of baby formula, destruction of America. Her advertisement absurdly accuses “radical Democrats” of planning “permanent election insurrection” by granting amnesty to undocumented immigrants creating “a permanent liberal majority.” Her rousing of fear about “Replacement” creates violence. Republicans pass legislation endangering democracy: countless voter suppression laws, extreme partisan gerrymandering, endorsement of politicians whose only qualification is total allegiance to Trump and his “stolen election.” The real “insurrection”: Trump’s attempted coup, his refusing to concede he lost, trying to change votes, stirring January 6th’s violence at the Capitol. Republicans have refused future presidential debates and are planning to gather in Hungary, the right-wing President Orban their main speaker, a model for what they propose: a white Christian fundamentalist country.

Liz Cheney, a true Conservative, says: “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and antisemitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends with far worse.”

We were all immigrants seeking a better life — except for indigenous peoples whom we almost annihilated and African Americans we enslaved. Racial superiority (any superiority) has a painful history: Slavery, ISIS, fascism, wars, violence, hatred, destruction … and our growing white domestic terrorism. In nature: clear-cutting, lands devastated, toxic air, water … sterility, death. Tucker Carlson asks, sarcastically, what good is diversity. I answer: Bees, insects, pollinators, trees, flowers, fish, birds, mammals, beauty … and we humans, from different cultures, enriching each other — music, art, sports, foods, science, wisdom … flourishing life.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann, northcountryearthaction

