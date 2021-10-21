Letter to the editor: Why dictionaries are important

Editor:

Kudos to the Glens Falls Rotary Club for recognizing the importance of continuing its annual donation of age-appropriate dictionaries to third-grade students in Glens Falls during the COVID-19 pandemic!

For the past 10 years, Rotarians and teachers have handed out thousands of donated dictionaries to students inside their classrooms, joyfully witnessing them excitedly scribbling their names and the date of receipt inside the front cover of their new books.

Although Glens Falls Rotarians did not go into elementary schools this year, we hope that students will continue to record the date on which they had their first foray into learning about alphabetical order; sequencing; the meaning(s), pronunciation and spelling of words; their origin and seeing examples of word usage, in a sentence.

For some students, the date also represents the first time that they were ever given a book, of their own, to keep. A dictionary can be a keepsake, handed down from generation to generation, as well as a remembrance, for all who have used it, of the first time that they were inspired to become a life-long learner, after having developed problem-solving skills, used when overcoming word challenges.

It goes without saying that children have been through a lot, lately. So please consider giving them the gift of your time and attention by slowing down and going on a “dictionary adventure" of your own making. It can be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Hon. Paulette M. Kershko, co-chair of Glens Falls Rotary Club Literacy Project

