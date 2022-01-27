Letter to the editor: Why can't GOP accept election?

Editor:

It makes me sick and upset reading the wounded complaints of Representative Stefanik and other Republicans that the election was “stolen” and that their candidate supposedly rightly won the election.

This assertion leads many Republicans to feel that they were wronged and that they need to do something to “right the wrong.”

Thus, you have many sincere people believing Trump, Stefanik and other Republicans attacking Democrats and declaring the current administration invalid and, in the case of January 6, trying to do something to change the election result. This leads to a huge, angry, unbreachable split in our society, which hampers any bipartisanship, and possibly to civil war. The Republican sense of being wounded by the alleged “stealing” of the election and making an issue out of it is in sharp contrast to the Democratic attitude of: “What is in the best interest of our country?”

Al Gore had his election to the presidency stolen by the Supreme Court. The vote count in Florida, had it been allowed, would have shown that he was elected president. Yet Gore and other Democrats felt that fighting the false election result would be disruptive to the country’s functioning. He opted to go along with the Supreme Court decision for the sake of unity and to allow Democracy to function.

I feel that the Republican egotism and making a priority of winning at all cost is destroying the ability of our government and our institutions to work in a bipartisan manner. Each side is committed to their view of reality, which currently is incompatible and leads to a disrespect of the other party. There are all kind of talk about evidence of election fraud, but I have not seen any of this evidence reported.

Why can’t the Republicans accept the election result.

Robert Rockwell, Glens Falls

