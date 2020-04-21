Letter to the editor: WHO should be supported

Editor:
OK. Here’s a no brainer: If a politician did something certifiably crazy, you would — whether Democrat, Republican, Independent, or Creature from the Black Lagoon — want them gone, permanently. Well, we’ve now crossed the Rubicon with Donald Trump — the lunatic who has suspended funding of The World Health Organization (WHO).
Does it make any logical sense to gut funding from WHO during this emergency — after all, COVID-19 is a global pandemic? Who cares about Trump’s reasons because it's stupid, irrational, and dangerous! We need WHO to save us from the COVID-19 crisis.
What’s WHO? Despite haters who believe globalism is a four letter word (they can't spell apparently!), WHO is crucial for fighting the world's pandemics. "Make America Great again," Trump says. Well that’s impossible until we make America COVID-19 free again. That’s simply an incontrovertible fact.
Forget the President's self-serving gaslighting on this one. What’s WHO’s record? Most of us have no idea how much we've depended on WHO for decades as our crucial bulwark against disease. WHO was critical in eradicating smallpox. It battles to defeat tuberculosis, malaria, ebola, etc. WHO’s clean water and sanitation initiatives throughout the developing world have saved millions of lives. Defunding WHO is equivalent to tying both hands behind your back before a boxing match. Defunding threatens your own health, let alone the planet’s.
And what does Congresswoman Elise Stefanik do? Remember, she’s always exclaiming how much she “fights for the North Country.” She supports Trump’s defunding of WHO — wholeheartedly embracing the president by not politically and social distancing from him. Who’s she fighting for anyway? It’s not me, her constituent, that's for sure!
This isn't funny. Lives are at stake. It’s despicable, unconscionable, and crazy to defund WHO. Let’s spray some hand sanitizer so we can vote to eradicate shameless Stefanik and Trump this November.
Mark MacWilliams, Canton
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!