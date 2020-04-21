Letter to the editor: WHO should be supported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

OK. Here’s a no brainer: If a politician did something certifiably crazy, you would — whether Democrat, Republican, Independent, or Creature from the Black Lagoon — want them gone, permanently. Well, we’ve now crossed the Rubicon with Donald Trump — the lunatic who has suspended funding of The World Health Organization (WHO).

Does it make any logical sense to gut funding from WHO during this emergency — after all, COVID-19 is a global pandemic? Who cares about Trump’s reasons because it's stupid, irrational, and dangerous! We need WHO to save us from the COVID-19 crisis.

What’s WHO? Despite haters who believe globalism is a four letter word (they can't spell apparently!), WHO is crucial for fighting the world's pandemics. "Make America Great again," Trump says. Well that’s impossible until we make America COVID-19 free again. That’s simply an incontrovertible fact.