Letter to the editor: Whitehead uncovered an ongoing fraud

Editor:

The recent David Decker sentence of 8-24 years for fraud is the final chapter of taxpayer money abuse. He committed numerous felony acts against the taxpayers of New York.

To accomplish committing fraud for so many years, sadly, a few local town supervisors failed in their responsibility to safeguard our hard-earned taxpayer dollars.

Before the state would release millions of dollars of taxpayer money to a town and then the town pay Decker, the town’s supervisors had to sign a request form, certifying they had done their due diligence in ensuring they had followed all laws and everything was legit, and everyone had been or would be paid.

Sadly, supervisors Conover from Bolton Landing, Strough and Stec from Queensbury, and Blais from Lake George did sign off on these forms, but the reality was Decker was committing fraud over and over again without these supervisors catching the crimes.

In fact, it still bothers me to see a copy of a check for just 1 of the projects made out to David J. Decker for over $476,000 from the Queensbury town bank account. The check was signed by Queensbury Supervisor Dan Stec and board member Tim Brewer.